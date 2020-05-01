Gilchrist county to open offices, departments, and some outdoor recreation facilities

The Governor's "Phase 1 Restart of Florida" order #20-112 begins on May 4, 2020. Gilchrist County will follow by taking the necessary steps to open certain establishments.

On Monday, Gilchrist County offices and departments will start normal operations.

The county will continue social distancing measures. Access to the county offices and the courthouse will be limited.

Gilchrist County encourages people to utilize online services.

Residents and visitors will also be able to partake in outdoor activities soon at parks and campgrounds.

Gilchrist County Boat ramps will be opening to the public and the Hart Springs Campground opened up on May 1. Meanwhile, Hart Springs Day Park opens on May 20.