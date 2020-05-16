Ginnie Springs reaches capacity with COVID-19 regulations in place

With all Gilchrist County parks reopening more than two weeks ago, Ginnie Springs is just one of many places open again for business.

According to Ginnie Springs officials, they reached maximum capacity and had stopped all admission around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The staff had to redirect all cars trying to enter the area. They say that their capacity is limited due to new COVID-19 regulations and they're asking guests to come in groups of 10 or less along with maintaining social distancing.