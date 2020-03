Girls with the PACE Center learned what it takes to be a firefighter at the Believing in Girls mini fire academy.

Gainesville Fire Rescue says only 4% of firefighters are women and in Gainesville, the male-to-female ratio is only slightly higher.

The girls ran an obstacle relay course, performed a vehicle extrication with the jaws of life, and learned CPR.

They hope events like this will help inspire the next generation of female first responders.