Glen Springs Elementary School hosts safety parade

A group of teachers in north central Florida wanted to show their students how much they miss them during the coronavirus pandemic.

About 35 teachers and staff at Glen Springs Elementary School in Gainesville hosted a safety parade for the community Tuesday morning.

Families and students waved at the cars and the school’s mascot who is a tiger joined in on the festivities.

Teachers showed their school spirit by decorating their cars and had signs with words on encouragement to show families.

“Our job is to serve our kids and serve our families and we’re unable to do that in-person right now but how we are able to serve them is to show them by these acts of service,” said Deanna Feagin, Glen Springs Elementary School principal. “We love our children and our families and not having them enter these doors every day is hard to swallow but we want to be able to show our faces as much as possible so that’s why we did this event today.”

The school offers meals to students every weekday starting at 11 a.m.