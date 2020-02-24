Global markets fall sharply as virus cases spread past Asia

(AP) - U.S. stocks fell sharply in early trading Monday, following a broad sell-off in overseas markets, as a surge in virus cases and a worrisome spread outside of the epicenter in China sent investors running for safety.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 840 points, or 2.9%, to 28,146 and gave up all of its gains for the year. The S&P 500 index skidded 2.7% and gave up most of its gains for 2020. The Nasdaq fell 3.2%.

Markets in South Korea and Italy led the decline on Monday, falling nearly as much as 4.6%. Markets are down across Europe and Asia, while futures for U.S. benchmarks have also dropped sharply. Tokyo’s markets are closed for a public holiday.

South Korea, Iran, and Italy reported a large jump in new cases, potentially disrupting the world economy more deeply than expected.

China’s leaders promised more help for companies and the economy. Economists note it will be hard to avoid a big hit to the global economy at least in the current quarter.

