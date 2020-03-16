Stock markets slide over fear of coronavirus lockdowns

BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets are falling sharply after central bank moves to shore up economic growth failed to dispel fears over anti-virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.

Despite the fed's action, things are looking grim on Wall Street. (Source: NYSE/CNN)

The selloff followed the Federal Reserve’s surprise decision to slash interest rates.

Benchmarks in Europe were down as much as 8%, while Sydney’s benchmark plunged 9.7%.

Japan’s benchmark sank 2.5% after the Bank of Japan announced it was expanding its monetary easing.

Trading in Wall Street futures was suspended after they fell by the 5% maximum allowed.

Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell almost 10% while gold gained.

