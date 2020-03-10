Stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street after plunge on virus, oil crash

(AP) — Stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday on Wall Street following the market’s worst day since the financial crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Index surged 850 points.

Global stock markets have rebounded from record-setting declines after President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The gains follow the biggest one-day drop for Wall Street and many European indexes since the 2008 financial crisis.

Benchmarks are up in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced and the U.S. is expected to rise on the open.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting 25% fall, triggered by a dispute among major oil producers about output levels. Monday’s global sell-off also reflected alarm over mounting economic damage from the coronavirus that emerged in China in December.

