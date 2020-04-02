Going grocery shopping? Here's some ways to keep COVID-19 out of your home

The order says people should only leave their homes for essential activities such as doctor visits and grocery shopping.

Dr. Angeli Maun Akey of North Florida Integrative Medicine says get your groceries delivered if you can, but if that's not an option for you there are some steps you can take to prevent the virus from spreading into your home.

"We can't see it, so we need to act as if, we need to act as if whoever is around us might have a virus."

Throw away receipts and papers, throw your clothes straight into the wash, take a shower before greeting loved ones.

Dr. Akey adds, "Be careful of the fomites, so fomite is defined as an infectious particle that sits on something that's not alive."

Leave your shoes at the door.

"Someone spit on the street, it's on my shoe I walk that into my house. The spit that's a fomite and I said that can hang around quite a while. Then some little kid plays ball on the ground and then touches that, then rubs the eye. We touch our head like two to three thousand times an hour, right, high rate."

Dr. Akey says groceries in cardboard boxes should be transferred to a bowl.

"You don't know if the delivery guy used gloves, you don't know if he wiped his nose, use gloves to unpack it.

Dr. Ackey adds that while you're at the store use hand sanitizer often, wipe down your cart and when you get home to wash your hands immediately.