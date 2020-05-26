Golf carts allowed in downtown Ocala

Ocala residents can expect to see more than just cars and trucks on the roads downtown starting next week.

Starting June 1st, golf carts will be allowed in certain areas of the city.

The Ocala City Council adopted the golf cart ordinance last December and approved a resolution of the golf cart map on January 7th - with much discussion between the council and the public prior to the final approval.

When the day comes, golf carts will only be allowed on designated streets near and around the downtown area. This includes designated streets south of Silver Springs Boulevard, north of 17th Street, east of Watula Avenue, and west of 25th Avenue.

Golf carts must also be registered with the city before going out on to the road, which can be done by the Permitting Department at the Customer Service Center on the second floor, or online.

There will be a one time fee of $30 dollars to register a golf cart. Information provided on the registration form will be given to the Ocala Police Department in case of an accident or theft.

Drivers will then be given a permit decal which officials ask be placed on the left side of the vehicle.

Drivers must hold a valid license and also follow all posted road signs and the rules of the road. An unlicensed driver 18 or older with a vaild learners permit must have a licensed driver older than 21 with them if they wish to drive.

"City staff has been working with the Ocala Police Department to make sure that we have an increased presence especially in this initial phase of allowing the golf carts downtown. We want to make sure OPD is looking out in the best interests of our citizens and anybody that wants to use the golf cart. All the things that go with using a motorized vehicle, those same rules apply to a golf cart,” Marketing & Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

Officials also ask that drivers do not park their golf carts on the downtown sqaure and only park in designated parking lots at City Hall, Customer Service Center and downtown market employee lot. Golf carts can not be driven on side walks.

If residents plan on driving their golf carts at night, it must have headlights, break lights, turn signals and a windshield.

The city will host a 'golf cart clinic' on June 6th for anybody who has questions or needs help registering.

The clinic will be held at the Customer Service Center, with city staff there to help residents register their golf carts and the Ocala Police Department will be there as well to help educate the public.

The event will be held from 10am to 1pm.

For more information and how to register go to: https://www.ocalafl.org/government/city-departments-a-h/growth-management/golf-cart-registration