Golf tournament raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities

The non-profit "McKenzie's Moment" held its 2nd annual celebrity golf tournament Monday to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida.

This year, tickets sold out in a matter of minutes.

Last year's event raised 100,000 dollars and helped renovate the 10th-floor family room at UF Shands Hospital, which served roughly 10,000 families last year.

This week the room was dedicated to McKenzie.

"They go to this room, they retreat, they get to relax, just have some me time, and then get their face back on and go back to the kids. We are so excited, McKenzie's name is on the wall, her picture is on the wall. It means the world to us and I know it means a lot to Shands and the Ronald McDonald House so it's been a great journey thus far,” McKenzie's Moment Co-founder Kait Gray said.

135 golfers and 27 celebrities participated in the event, raising 35,000 more dollars than last year.