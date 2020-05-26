Gov. DeSantis Appoints two new Florida Supreme Court justices

In a press conference Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Renatha Francis and John Couriel to the Florida Supreme Court on Friday.

Couriel is a private litigator in Miami. He also once acted as a prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Francis is a former Miami-Dade judge, who is now of Palm Beach. She will not be able to take the bench until September due to a law that requires lawyers be bar members for 10 years before becoming a justice.

Francis will also be the first Caribbean-American to serve the supreme court, who was born and raised in Jamaica.

They will replace justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck.