Gov. DeSantis adds more tax free holidays

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed seven bills into law, including a measure providing sales-tax holidays.

Shoppers will not pay taxes from August 7th through the 9th on school supplies.

Also, they will be able to avoid paying sales taxes from May 29th through June 4th as people stock up on hurricane supplies.

The President of the Florida Retail Federation, Scott Shalley, says approval of the bill helps stores and consumers who are suffering economic problems caused by COVID-19.

"About one in five jobs in Florida is in the retail industry, so the pain is being felt very deeply. We hope this will provide an opportunity again for the average Floridians to save some money on their taxes, and it will also provide a great opportunity for some infusion into our local stores." Shalley said.

The holidays are part of a tax package expected to reduce state and local revenues next fiscal year by 47 million dollars.