Gov. DeSantis announces Dept. Of Children and Families is suing the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Governor DeSantis has announced Wednesday the Department of Children and Families is suing the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The lawsuit targets the coalition's CEO and board members including Theresa Beachy of Peaceful Paths in Gainesville and Donna Fagan of Lake City.

They are accused of mismanaging funds meant for domestic violence shelters.

CEO Tiffany Carr received millions in compensation while shelters and victims suffered funding shortages.

The suit alleges breach of contract, breach of the implied duty of good faith and duty, and breach of fiduciary duty. Carr faces allegations of Fraud.

The lawsuit requests a trial by jury.

Criminal charges remain possible.

Last week, state lawmakers changed the law that named the coalition as the only funding conduit between the state and 42 shelters.

You can find the lawsuit in the related documents tab as well as a press release that Peaceful Paths has sent to TV20.