Gov. DeSantis announces Florida bars and movie theaters can reopen under Phase 2

Gov. Ron DeSantis says bars and clubs in Florida can reopen as the state continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at the NBC Sports Grill & Brew on the Universal Studios CityWalk.

It goes into effect Friday and applies to bars and clubs in all but the three southeast Florida counties with the highest rates of COVID-19: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The bars will be able to operate at half capacity inside and full capacity outside. Patrons may only receive service if seated.

Bars and clubs have been closed since March 17. The governor shut them down as one of the first steps in what became a statewide shutdown of many businesses and activities and a stay at home order.

The governor also announced movie theaters and bowling alleys may reopen at 50% capacity. And he said personal services businesses, including tattoo shops and massage parlors, may reopen while following health department guidelines.

In announcing the reopenings Wednesday, the governor cited “really good trends” in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and patients on ventilators statewide.