Gov. DeSantis announces reopening of hair, nail salons

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that barbershops, hair salons, and nail salons will re-open in Florida counties currently in Phase I on Monday, May 11.

Gov. DeSantis tweeted the announcement with the help of a barbershop owner from Orlando.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” J Henry, the owner of a barbershop in downtown Orlando, said. “But getting back to work, we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves, wear our masks, and book appointments.”

Henry said safety is the number one priority while reopening shops.

“I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barbershop," he said. "But we want to continue to keep one thing in mind: safety is always first.”

