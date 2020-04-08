Gov. DeSantis fine with local leaders moving up their elections

Governor Ron DeSantis says he's "fine" if local governments request upcoming elections be moved to later in the year.

24 municipal elections across nine counties are scheduled in the coming months, prior to the August primary.

Alachua, Archer, and Newberry have elections scheduled for next week and the city of Ocala's runoff election is May 19th.

"Certainly, anyone that requests to me pushing off to August, I don't think there is any election that couldn't be done in August. I don't think we'd lose much. So, I am happy to work with them on that." DeSantis said.

The statewide primary election is scheduled for August 18th.