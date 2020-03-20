Gov. DeSantis orders all restaurants in Florida to shut down their dining rooms

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all restaurants in Florida to shut down their dining rooms and opt for delivery or takeout instead.

The order was issued Friday and is effective immediately, meaning only you can only get take out and delivery at your favorite local restaurants.

That also means no alcohol consumption at restaurants. However, the order states that alcohol sales to go with food that is picked-up or delivered will be permitted and I.D. will be required for orders including alcohol.

Groceries and others still permitted to sell alcohol, but only if it's sealed for consumption off the property.

Additionally, the Executive Order requires the closures of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida.