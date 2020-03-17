Gov. DeSantis requests resources against COVID-19, including an Ocala field hospital

Resources to combat the COVID-19 outbreak are making their way to North Central Florida.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz has ordered additional supplies and personal protective equipment to help mitigate the spread of COVID-10 within the state.

The Florida Department of Health reported 216 total cases of coronavirus and seven deaths. Among these cases, six are in Alachua County.

Under Ron DeSantis’ direction, three field hospitals will be deployed. One of which includes Ocala as well as the city of Orlando and Broward County.

Moskowitiz has requested supplies through direct federal assistance following a needs assessment.

The supplies will be delivered on a rolling basis and inventory will be distributed throughout the state 24 hours a day, according to a Florida Department of Health press release.