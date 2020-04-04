Gov. DeSantis suspends all mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days

In an executive order signed and filed Thursday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended and tolled all mortgage foreclosures and evictions in the state of Florida for the next 45 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I find that providing targeted, temporary relief to Floridians with residential tenancies is in the best interest of the state and its people," DeSantis wrote. "As Governor, I am responsible for meeting the dangers presented to this state and its people by this emergency."

The executive order, however, specifically states that this action does not relieve individuals of their obligation to pay their mortgage payments or their rent payments.

To read the full executive order, click here.