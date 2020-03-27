Gov. DeSantis suspends vacation rentals in Florida, orders checkpoints on roads

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that checkpoints be installed along Florida's roads to account for traveling drivers and has also suspended all new vacation rentals in Florida for the next 14 days.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

For the next 14 days, new vacation rentals will not be permitted. Those already here can finish their trip, according to DeSantis, but are encouraged to go home as soon as possible.

DeSantis also ordered that checkpoints be installed along the state's major roads that come into the Florida Panhandle from the Gulf Coast, including I-10.

The checkpoints do not apply to commercial drivers.

“There’ll probably be a diversion for folks with certain license plates,” DeSantis said. He didn't give specifics as to where the checkpoints will be installed.

Along with that, DeSantis also added to the executive order affecting New York travelers, adding a similar two-week isolation for anyone coming to Florida from Louisiana.

During the conference, Gov. DeSantis presented new data showing that 3,400 New York area travelers have been screened since the order went in place.

He also touted a dramatic drop in air traffic.

The governor also asked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to enforce social distancing orders on the water to discourage "boat parties."

Saying that the state was "beefing up supplies," he said 1,000 testing swabs will be pushed out to several hard-hit counties.