Gov. Ron DeSantis announces efforts to fight COVID-19 at SLRC

On Wednesday Governor Ron DeSantis held a briefing at the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), where he announced more efforts in regards to fighting COVID-19.

The SLRC has been running missions 24/7 with help from the Florida National Guard.

At the SLRC the state will continue to distribute COVID-19 test kits, collection swabs, N95 maks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, goggles, gloves, respirators, ventilators, hand sanitizer, and lots of other items.

DeSantis announced that hurricane supplies normally held at the SLRC have been moved to make room for the COVID-19 supplies.

DeSantis also thanked President Donald Trump for granting a request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Florida which prompted a release of Federal Funds to help people and communities recover from the virus.

Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Rivkees responded to DeSantis' direction by issuing a public health advisory urging people 65 and older to stay at home for 14 days, people with underlying medical conditions to stay home for 14 days, encouraging employers to use telework, and to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.