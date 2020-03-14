Gov. Ron DeSantis directs EOC to highest level of operations

"[COVID-19] is much more deadly than the seasonal flu," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press conference March 14.

He directed the State Emergency Operations Center to switch its operations to the highest level.

He also asked the state to extend nursing home and assisted living licenses for 90 days.

The governor said, “This is a virus that does not threaten all segments of our society equally.”

DeSantis said he also asked the director of Emergency Management to extend visitor restrictions to all nursing homes for 30 days, with exceptions for "compassionate visitation."

There will also be more leniency over driver's license and state licensing renewals.

In a letter to the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, DeSantis wrote he is requesting "the release of the 61 Florida residents at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, who were previously aboard the Grand Princess voyage outside of San Fransisco, California."

As far as numbers go, DeSantis said 365 people are being monitored for the coronavirus in the state.

1,413 people have been monitored in total.

He said Florida has seen 478 negative results and 70 positive results.

Of the positive cases, six were Florida residents outside of Florida and seven non-Florida residents currently in the state.

There are currently 221 pending test results.

Voting has seen some changes in polling locations.

Voters can still vote by mail, vote early or vote on election day.

The change in locations can cause confusion. If anyone needs assistance, they can call (866) 308-6739.