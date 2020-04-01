Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide stay home order due to coronavirus

After days of mounting pressure as the coronavirus spreads in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday issued an executive order asking people to stay at home across the state.

DeSantis says under the order, people are only permitted to leave the home for essential services or activities.

Across Florida, the state health department reports nearly 7,000 cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, with more than 900 people hospitalized and 87 deaths.

About 900 new cases have been reported in each of the past three days. DeSantis says the order is targeted to individuals, and it is not telling non-essential businesses to shut down entirely. He says those businesses can still make deliveries or things of that nature, but people cannot congregate in the business itself.

This order will go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.

You can watch the full press conference from Wednesday below.