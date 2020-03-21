Gov. Ron DeSantis taking action to combat COVID-19

Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking swift action to combat the coronavirus.

The governor issued several executive orders today at the state emergency operations center.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed three executive orders today.

The first suspending any local requirements that local officials have to meet in person in order to have a quorum.

The second only affecting Broward and Palm Beach counties where he's closing bowling alleys, playhouses, arcades and the like.

But, the third affecting everyone statewide, he's suspending all in-restaurant dining, but at the same time allowing alcoholic beverage takeout if you order food."

"We had restricted that initially statewide but did allow limited sit in as long as they were spaced out, the vast majority of restaurants did it abided by the restrictions, some didn't and it's just the type of thing that we don't have time to police that so we're going to take out and delivery only," Gov. DeSantis said.

"And because all state offices are now closed to visitors, people with concealed weapons permits that need to be renewed will have those permits extended for 30 days, but new applicants because there's no fingerprinting available, will have to wait until at least the middle of April to apply," he said.

And late in the day, DeSantis signed a 4th executive order, restricting elective surgeries.

This so medical resources can be used for emergencies and COVID-19 related care.

This includes hospitals, dental offices, and other health care practitioners in the state.