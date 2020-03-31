Governor DeSantis calls for more "manpower," lifts restrictions on retired first-responders returning to service

Governor Ron DeSantis is calling on retired first-responders to help in the fight against COVID-19

In an executive order the governor signed on Monday, restrictions on retired first-responders returning to service were lifted.

This includes law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, and medical professionals.

DeSantis says the workers will help replace those who may be taken out of the workforce due to the illness.

"There is a lot of concern about manpower; whether its law enforcement, whether its health care personal," Governor DeSantis said. "You could have someone get exposed to the virus, they have to self-isolate [and] their contacts have to self isolate. That creates a potential manpower issue."

Employees returning from retirement will not lose their benefits.

The rule change stands as long as Florida is under a state of emergency.