Governor Ron DeSantis announces closure of schools for the rest of the academic year

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that K-12 schools across the state will be continuing distance learning for the rest of the academic calendar.

The state of Florida has been one of the top in distance education and DeSantis does not want to disrupt that.

“At this point, opening school campuses would cause a massive shift for our students, teachers and families who have done a great job of adapting to distance education,” DeSantis said.

The governor spoke to different people throughout the state and there were different opinions on the subject.

“Some parents were not interested in their kids going back, some others were. It’s been tough around the house they would like to see them go back, but I think as we look at the clock and we look to see what it would look like, we’ve got pretty good momentum for distance learning. It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that that was the best decision to go forward.” DeSantis said.

School districts in North Central Florida have been assisting students with distance learning. Marion County has established parking lot Wi-Fi. and Alachua County will start school bus Wi-Fi on Monday.