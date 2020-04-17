Governor Ron DeSantis sidelines head of DEO to fix unemployment

Governor Ron DeSantis has pushed aside the man running the state’s unemployment office and put the man who orchestrated dozens of new servers for the office in charge.

Floridians have filed roughly 650,000 unemployment claims, but several residents have struggled to get concrete information from the Department of Economic Opportunity. Even for DeSantis, he said it's been difficult.

“And I want to know, like every morning, I should have, know how many claims have been paid," Governor Ron DeSantis said. "Right now, it's hard for me to even get those numbers, and that’s unacceptable.”

Now the Governor has now named Jonathan Satter to oversee unemployment operations.

“It is a gigantic challenge, but it is not overwhelming," Satter said. "And purposefully, we have designed this to be in bite size pieces.”

Satter remains the head of the state’s technology and management agency.

In that role, he was the architect of adding dozens of new cloud servers, which has helped speed up the filing of claims.

“We basically have assembled a SWAT team with one objective and that is how do we pay Floridians quicker, and so we are looking at everything,” Satter said.

Governor DeSantis said he wants answers quickly.

“I’d like to be able to come out and say 'X' number of claims went out yesterday, 'X' number of checks are going to go out by five o’clock, or whatever,” DeSantis said.

Satter has decades of experience in real estate management.

He also chaired a hospital board with a $250 million budget.

Satter has been in government just over a year.

“We’re hopeful. We think we’ve identified some problems. And we’ve identified some solutions. It will take us as little bit of time to get those implemented,” Satter said.

Satter believes unemployed Floridians will see big improvements by the middle of the week.

DEO Director Ken Lawson remains at the agency handling economic development initiatives, but the responsibility for improving unemployment is all Satter.

The DEO staff said they will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT system, which helps process unemployment claims. CONNECT systems will be unavailable to users from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

The nightly maintenance check will not prevent people from filing new claims, but those who need to certify their weeks should sign onto the system during their scheduled reporting time.