Governor orders gyms to close

Friday Governor Ron DeSantis closed all Florida gyms and fitness centers. Several gyms in North Central Florida remained open until now.

Zone Health and Fitness was one of the few gyms still open for members.

At 9pm, both of Zone's locations will close under the governor's executive order.

Management and staff were taking every precaution including sanitizing equipment every hour and limiting hours.

Trainers were already virtually teaching classes for those at home.

In the meantime, owner and CEO of Zone, Ben Marciano said they will likely continue operations online via live streams and digital programming.

"People are coming together in this time of need. I see it in my staff, I see it in the community how everybody is so compassionate and we'll get through this and we'll come out on the other side,” Marciano said.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation will be enforcing this executive order.

It is unclear how long the closure of gyms and fitness centers will last.