Governor's stay at home order now in effect

Tonight the Governor's stay at home order goes into effect, and a North Central Florida Sheriff is pushing residents to follow the restrictions.

Sheriff Billy Woods of Marion County posted a video today breaking down the order, and how it will affect people in the area. he took special care to address the senior population in Marion County, as they are one of the most vulnerable populations.

"Whether you hear it or not, or whether you feel your family doesn't call, you are very important you are precious to me and an overwhelming majority of our community so i'm asking you to follow these guidelines." says Sheriff Billy Woods.

Sheriff woods goes on to say everyone else should step up to make sure people vulnerable to the coronavirus are taken care of. We have more information about the restrictions put in place by the governor's stay at home order.