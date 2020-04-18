Grace MarketPlace to hold free coronavirus testing for homeless

While millions of Americans are still under lockdown and concerned about the health and safety of their families, and themselves, we often forget about the well-being of those who don't have a home or a family to stay with.

To ensure those less fortunate in Gainesville are protected during the coronavirus pandemic Grace MarketPlace is offering free coronavirus testing.

The homeless shelter, along with UF Mobile Clinic, will be offering free Covid-19 testing and blood pressure screenings to the homeless in Gainesville, from 9 a.m. to 12 on Monday, April 20.

Normally, coronavirus testing has only been reserved for Monday and Friday for those who live at Grace. So far, nearly 200 residents have been tested and all tests have come back negative for coronavirus.

According to Grace's website, "Since 2014, we’ve moved more than 1,000 people into housing and reduced the number of people on the street by half. Over the past two years, we’ve consistently moved at least one person a day into housing. In March alone, we provided almost 20,000 crisis services to people with nowhere else to go."

As America continues to deal with the fallout from the disease, and with state leaders and the federal government undecided and uncoordinated about when and how to possibly reopen states and the economy, it will only become tougher for those without a home to stay safe and protected.

If you'd like to donate to Grace MarketPlace or become a volunteer click the link to go to their webpage - https://www.theamazinggive.org/organizations/grace