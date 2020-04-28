Graduation turns virtual as 10,000 UF students end their courses

Academic milestones turn virtual as nearly 10,000 University of Florida students complete their degrees this week.

Deans from each of the university's colleges will offer celebratory messages to graduates during online celebrations that will go live during the college ceremony's originally scheduled date and time.

Most, if not all, aspects of university life rumbled to a stop after UF leaders announced the remainder of the school would transition to online courses.

“I’m always proud of our Gator graduates, but I am especially proud of our Spring 2020 graduates for overcoming all the stress and upheaval of this turbulent period and pushing forward with a spirit of optimism and resilience,” said UF President Kent Fuchs.

Fuchs will kick off events by delivering a congratulatory video. Meanwhile, former Gator football player and WWE wrestler Thaddeus Bullard will deliver the commencement speech for the class of 2020.

Bullard originally has been scheduled to make a university-wide commencement for graduation ceremonies the weekend of April 30 before the pandemic.

For those who wish to walk across the stage, the university has also rescheduled spring commencement ceremonies for July 31 through August 2 for Bachelor’s, Masters and specialist’s degree candidates. Doctoral candidates will have their commencement on August 7.

Videos of the speeches will be posted online Wednesday and family and friends will be able to download programs as well.

