Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosts discussion with ACPS superintendent

A chamber of commerce in north central Florida hosted a virtual discussion with a superintendent about the adjustments that were made during the pandemic.

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted "A conversation with Karen Clarke," the superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools.

It was created to talk about the public school's response to COVID-19 and the future for the schools after the pandemic.

"It was certainly a challenge and our students rose to that challenge and worked hard," Clarke said. "Our parents trying to manage working. Either working from home trying to manage that time continuing to motivate students to learn or they're coming home from work and then having to potentially help students with learning."

Clarke also mentioned that the district's WiFi buses will continue to run in the summer.

She said she was proud of the teacher's and staff's resiliency during these unprecedented times.

"It's definitely been an experience," Clarke said. "The entire district, community and nation had to pivot and change our way of life mentally as an education system but in our personal lives and family lives."

Clarke shared how some teachers were delivering material to students who were struggling with access and how the district served over one million meals.