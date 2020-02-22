GRIT Challenge mimics 1800s soldier training

Working out can be exhausting, but how about working out like a soldier from the 1800s?

A strength challenge called "GRIT" took over Marion County's Fort King National Landmark on Saturday.

Crossfit Iron Legion joined with the landmark to host challenges using tools like sacks filled with weights, large wooden logs and barrels.

There was even a challenge based on invading a fort.

Event Co-organizer Ted Dreaver explained, "let's say you were going to try to take over this fort. There are no doors on this fort you're going to have to advance through the windows, you're going to charge up the thing and take over the whole fort. In that process, you might have to throw a man out of the window or something like that so its kind of replicating those moves you might have done in the 1800s trying to take over a fort."

Dreaver says the participation doubled this year and hopes to make it an annual event.

Half of the money from the entry fees was donated back to the Landmark for special programs and maintenance.