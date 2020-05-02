Group holds "You can't close Gainesville" protest

It was supposed to be a protest that filled Gainesville's City Hall's parking lot and front steps with people demanding to get back to work but a crowd never truly developed.

A major issue for protestors was the Alachua county commissioners making wearing masks into essential businesses mandatory as well as the possibility of mandatory vaccines.

Protestors also want it to be the choice of individual businesses to decide if they're essential or not.

The protest had roughly 20 people show up over the 4 hour time span it was supposed to take place.