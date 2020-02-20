Group of Divers Clean Santa Fe River

Today is an absolutely gorgeous day outside and the perfect day to float down a river. But, if you're like one select group of divers in north-central Florida, maybe you'll just clean it up.

Diver James Merritt said, "We're going to go ahead and jump on in and see what we can find."

Into The Water With James is a group of divers who clean up rivers across north-central Florida.

Merritt said, "We float on down the river and any trash that we find we go ahead and pick it on up because unfortunately here in Florida a lot of trash ends up in the river so somebody's got to pull it on out."

Today they dove into the Santa Fe River.

"Usually a lot of people will pick up the trash that is along the sides but we like to actually get into the water, down about 20 feet, and pick up the trash people can't see because there's a lot down there and a lot more than people pay attention to sadly," he said.

But it wasn't just about finding trash.

Joe DeLeonardo is Merritt's father-in-law. They dive together.

"Looking for some materials that this guy dropped, a veteran dropped, when he flipped his boat," DeLeonardo said.

And they found one: his orange fishing pole.

Merritt said, "It's an amazing feeling when we actually get to return what we find, especially for a veteran, one of our soldiers."

As for the future, Merritt says it may not be his mess, but he and his team will keep cleaning because it is their planet.

"We like what we're doing, I mean, you can't go wrong with scuba diving, mixing two passions together, we're just going to keep on cleaning up the river and keep on doing what we think is right," he said.