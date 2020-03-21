Gun sales increase as COVID-19 spreads

Picketts Weaponry in Newberry opened in 1987. Jack Pickett joined the family company ten years later. Now, as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Florida, Pickett says he's seeing something he's never seen before.

"This is new for us. I mean, we've seen a run on guns and ammunition before ... but it's always been politically driven," Pickett said.

Pickett's shop is a popular spot for many gun owners in the area, but lately, it's getting some extra attention.

"I have seen some first-time gun buyers come in. They're concerned that their house is going to be broken into," Pickett said.

While Pickett has worked hard to keep the store well-stocked, sales have increased by almost 100% in just one week.

Of the many customers in and out during the day, Keri Wilson stopped by Picketts to buy a handgun. She said that while she has been meaning to get a gun, panic over the coronavirus gave her a reason to finally get one.

"I think people are a little bit freaked right now ... and even though I am calm about it ... I think this too shall pass ... I think we have a right to defend our homes and protect ourselves," Wilson said.

As the pandemic continues, Pickett Weaponry is not the only business feeling the effects of increased demand.

"The thing is ... we haven't gotten in one shipment yet since this started. The distributors are backed up ... the trucking is backed up. Everyone is backed up," Pickett said.

While stores across North Central Florida close their doors over the next few weeks, Pickett says he won't be anytime soon.