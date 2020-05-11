Hair Salons and Barbershops can officially open their doors

The list of businesses reopening in Florida continues to grow. Hair Salons and Barbershops can open their doors Monday morning but must follow certain rules.

According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation employees must wear face masks while completing personal services. The other mandatory rules include leaving a 15-minute gap between each appointment to give employees time to properly sanitize all of their equipment, all appointments must be scheduled ahead of time, and group appointments are prohibited.

The department is encouraging additional measures such as removing items like newspapers, magazines, and anything else that is unnecessary and frequently touched. They are suggesting that each business provides customers who don't have a face mask with one to use during the appointment. Every business is urged to clean and disinfect their shop before opening.

