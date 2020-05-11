Hair salons open across Florida

Meleah Baker has spent the last two months not doing what she loves most: styling hair.

"We found through a tweet that we get to go back to work," she said. "It was kind of like, 'is this official?", 'is this not?'.

She says she woke up this morning excited to be back in business.

And, while hair salons may be open, a lot has changed.

Clients and stylists both have to wear a mask.

"I used to have a coffee cart that used to have a whole retail shelf and now we have a cleaning cart," she said.

Now, she's taking an extra 30 minutes in between each customer to completely sanitize her salon.

Beth Wachter had an appointment to get her hair done the day hair salons across the state closed their doors.

"I'm really not nervous because I know she takes all the safety precautions necessary, and I do as well," she said. "I'm just excited."

Barber shops, nail salons and cosmetology specialty salons opened today as well.

This is just one way Florida is starting to bring its economy back to life and a sense of normalcy to its residents.