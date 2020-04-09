Hairstylists making house calls a bad idea

It's been weeks since the coronavirus forced hairstylists to close up shop as they aren't designated essential businesses.

We'll explain why you shouldn't try to secretly entice them to come cut your hair.

Most hairstylists are officially furloughed and waiting out the situation at home.

Koral Ragasa worked at Tecnicolor salon in Gainesville and she said, "I definitely miss my clients they're definitely all freaking out right now it has been a month. Usually, we get bi-weekly visits from a lot of them and monthly visits of color. So it's even beyond me to imagine what their hair must look like right now."

Danny Mckippin owns two salons in Gainesville and he said: "it's kind of terrible to go from revenues coming in, to no revenue coming in as well as missing clients and staff so it's been difficult."

Some say they've received private messages from clients asking for home visits which can have serious consequences if they agree. Ragasa explained, "I still to this day even after a month of being out of work I still get people messaging me 3-4 times a week which is a lot. They're asking me to make house calls or if I can come over to their house. I just put it simply it's too risky we have to respect our licenses, it's literally impossible for us to touch people's heads because of this obvious crisis going on."

Mckippin added, "the biggest issue is they're jeopardizing their license but also jeopardizing their health and the health of the guest."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "some salons even though they're closed right now are still offering select services including letting you order the hair products and colors you would normally use to keep yourself looking good. They'll then hand-deliver those to your front porch and you don't have to have any face to face interactions at all."

The best advice they have if you're having a bad hair day? Look up tutorials online, but don't just use the kitchen scissors and expect grand results.

Ragasa said, "people just grab the kitchen scissors and I can't fathom that because the blades are so blunt and rough. So I don't recommend blunt scissors obviously to cut hair, it will just cause you more split ends and dead ends. It's just not good."

