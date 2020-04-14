Hawthorne Area Resource Center helps community during pandemic

A resource center will be assisting the community with groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Hawthorne is partnering with the Hawthorne Area Resource Center, Farm Share and Bread of the Mighty Food Bank to provide food to the community.

HARC will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free food to anyone in need.

“We’re here to help wherever we can and as much as we can,” said Wally Russell, the pantry coordinator.

HARC has been in the community since 2016 and has helped over 1,800 households since January this year.

“This is another opportunity for us to come together and support each other and that’s what’s happening right now,” said Hawthorne mayor Matt Surrency. “People are stepping up and volunteering and helping out and getting food to the people that need it and looking out for their neighbors.”

Last year the resource center distributed over 238,000 pounds of food.