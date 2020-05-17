Hawthorne State Champion basketball coach passes away

It's a sad day for the town of Hawthorne, who is mourning the loss of coach Bill Woods.

He passed away Saturday afternoon at 85-years-old from heart failure.

Woods led the Hawthorne boys basketball team to the state championship in 1987 and won over 400 games in his coaching career. His team also made it to the final four and was runner up at the state championship in 1996 and 1986 respectively.

He was the only basketball coach from hawthorne to win a state title until this year when the Hornets won the boys and girls state championship titles.

A service will be held at the school to honor him, the date is to be determined.

