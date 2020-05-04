Health officials offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Union and Bradford Counties

Health department leaders will hold a drive-thru event not only for Union County residents but Bradford County residents.

Health Department officials said they will test residents at two separate testing sites by appointment only.

Testing will take place at Starke Elementary Monday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 13. In Union County, testing will take place at Union County High School Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14.

The drive-thru will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health officials advise those who present COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 to take the tests.

Residents must bring their own pen, photo ID and must remain in their cars. For more information, contact either 904-964-7732 or 386-496-3211.

