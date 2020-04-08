Healthcare workers receive sign of appreciation

A business wanted to leave a smile on healthcare workers’ faces when they arrive to work.

Sign Gypsies created a sign called “Heroes Work Here” on the front lawn at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville.

Some nurses from the COVID-19 unit stopped by to see the sign and was surprised and happy to be recognized for the work they are doing.

“It just makes me feel like I’m appreciated for what I’m doing," said Kris Williams, a registered nurse at North Florida Regional.

After placing the sign at North Florida Regional, Sign Gypsies next stop was UF Health Shands Hospital on Archer Road. The sign has a gator-theme and it says “Heroes At Work.”

“We just want to say thank you to everyone right now who are essential workers and coming to work everyday risking themselves to help us," said Rebecca Weilder, the owner of Sign Gypsies of Gainesville. "Thank you."

The business opened in January 2018 and Weilder said she hopes the sign can make them smile on their way home after a hard day or smile on their way to work beginning a long day.

“We really wanted to thank our healthcare workers for all that they’re doing right now," Weilder said. "It’s such a tough time in America and we know how much joy these signs bring to people on a regular basis for any occasion and we thought it’s something little that we can do to help."

Williams greatly appreciated the thoughtful reminder.

“Thank you from our hearts," Williams said. "It’s huge. It means everything to us."