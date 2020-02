The prognosis for Hepatitis A in the state is improving, but the fight is not over.

New numbers from the Florida Department of Health show 269 cases across the state so far this year – nearly as many cases as in all of 2017.

However, it is an improvement over most months last year.

Dixie and Alachua counties reported at least one new case last week.

Marion County still has the highest number of cases per 100,000 people in the region.