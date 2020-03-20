Here's a list of songs to sing for 20 seconds while washing your hands!

The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds — or the time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice, but what if you're bored of singing that song EVERY day multiple times a day.

We decided that it was time to write a list of different options for you:

The Bee Gees- "Stayin' Alive" Chorus

Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother

You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Feel the city breaking and everybody shaking, people

Stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive

We will get low

(And yes sing it EXACTLY like the song)

Beyonce- "Love On Top" Chorus

Baby, it's you, you're the one I love

You're the one I need, you're the only one I see

Come on, baby, it's you

You're the one that gives your all

You're the one I can always call

When I need you, make everything stop

Finally, you put my love on top

Dolly Parton- "Jolene" Chorus

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm begging of you please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him just because you can

Toto- "Africa" Chorus

It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

Lizzo- "Truth Hurts" Chorus

Why men great 'til they gotta be great? ('Til they gotta be great)

Don't text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (With the bomb lighting)

New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (Yee)

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (Eh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow," from the Wizard of Oz

Someday I'll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far

Behind me

Where troubles melt like lemon drops

Away above the chimney tops

That's where you'll find me

Britney Spears- "Toxic" Chorus

With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride

You're toxic, I'm slippin' under

With a taste of a poison paradise

I'm addicted to you

Don't you know that you're toxic?

And I love what you do

Don't you know that you're toxic?

TLC- "No Scrubs" Chorus

No, I don't want no scrubs

A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me

Hangin' out the passenger side of his best friend's ride

Trying to holla at me (Whoo)

I don't want no scrubs

A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me

Hangin' out the passenger side of his best friend's ride

Trying to holla at me

Bon Jovi- "Livin' On A Prayer" Chorus

Woah, we're halfway there

Woah-oh, livin' on a prayer

Take my hand, we'll make it, I swear

Woah-oh, livin' on a prayer

Culture Club - "Karma Chameleon" Chorus

Karma karma karma karma karma chameleon

You come and go, you come and go

Loving would be easy if your colors were like my dreams

Red gold and green, red gold and green

A classic- ABC Song

A—B—C—D—E—F—G

H—I—J—K, L-M-N-O-P

Q—R—S, T—U—V

W—X, Y, and Z

Now I know my ABC

Next time won't you sing with me?