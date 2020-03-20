Here's a list of songs to sing for 20 seconds while washing your hands!

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds — or the time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice, but what if you're bored of singing that song EVERY day multiple times a day.
We decided that it was time to write a list of different options for you:
The Bee Gees- "Stayin' Alive" Chorus
Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother
You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Feel the city breaking and everybody shaking, people
Stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive, stayin' alive
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin' alive
We will get low
(And yes sing it EXACTLY like the song)
Beyonce- "Love On Top" Chorus
Baby, it's you, you're the one I love
You're the one I need, you're the only one I see
Come on, baby, it's you
You're the one that gives your all
You're the one I can always call
When I need you, make everything stop
Finally, you put my love on top
Dolly Parton- "Jolene" Chorus
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm begging of you please don't take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don't take him just because you can
Toto- "Africa" Chorus
It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you
There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do
I bless the rains down in Africa
Gonna take some time to do the things we never had
Lizzo- "Truth Hurts" Chorus
Why men great 'til they gotta be great? ('Til they gotta be great)
Don't text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (With the bomb lighting)
New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)
Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (Yee)
Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (Eh, yeah, yeah, yeah)
"Somewhere Over the Rainbow," from the Wizard of Oz
Someday I'll wish upon a star
And wake up where the clouds are far
Behind me
Where troubles melt like lemon drops
Away above the chimney tops
That's where you'll find me
Britney Spears- "Toxic" Chorus
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
And I love what you do
Don't you know that you're toxic?
TLC- "No Scrubs" Chorus
No, I don't want no scrubs
A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me
Hangin' out the passenger side of his best friend's ride
Trying to holla at me (Whoo)
I don't want no scrubs
A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me
Hangin' out the passenger side of his best friend's ride
Trying to holla at me
Bon Jovi- "Livin' On A Prayer" Chorus
Woah, we're halfway there
Woah-oh, livin' on a prayer
Take my hand, we'll make it, I swear
Woah-oh, livin' on a prayer
Culture Club - "Karma Chameleon" Chorus
Karma karma karma karma karma chameleon
You come and go, you come and go
Loving would be easy if your colors were like my dreams
Red gold and green, red gold and green
A classic- ABC Song
A—B—C—D—E—F—G
H—I—J—K, L-M-N-O-P
Q—R—S, T—U—V
W—X, Y, and Z
Now I know my ABC
Next time won't you sing with me?