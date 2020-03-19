Here's how you can get assistance if you were laid off or sent home without pay

If your job has been affected because of the recent efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, you may be eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance.

Requirements:

-Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency.

-Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns.

-Those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Employees that have been impacted, but are still receiving wages through paid leave are not eligible for Reemployment Assistance.

Click here for a link to apply for Reemployment Assistance.