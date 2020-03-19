Here's how you can get assistance if you were laid off or sent home without pay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- If your job has been affected because of the recent efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, you may be eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance.
Requirements:
-Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency.
-Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns.
-Those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Employees that have been impacted, but are still receiving wages through paid leave are not eligible for Reemployment Assistance.
