Heroes honored at virtual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony

The Milton Lewis Young Marines will be hosting its annual commemoration ceremony to celebrate Memorial Day, but this time it will be online.

They will honor the fallen heroes at the City of Gainesville's Evergreen ceremony where 1,100 veterans are buried.

Ceremonies will be broadcasted throughout the weekend.

The first ceremony will start tonight at 7 pm.

You can watch ceremonies at various times. The City of Gainesville will broadcast them on City and Alachua County Community Channel 12 at the following times:

-Saturday, May 23, at 7:00 pm

-Sunday, May 24, at 4:00 pm

-Monday, May 25 at 9:00 am, 1:59 pm, and 4:00 pm.