Hidden Oak Elementary students duct tape principals as fundraising reward

Students at Hidden Oak Elementary School in Gainesville had the chance to really stick it to their principals today.

As a reward for meeting the fundraising challenge of 25 thousand dollars set by Principal Jim Kuhn, students had the chance to duct tape him and Assistant Principal Erica Warring to the pillars outside the schools' entrance.

Not only did the students meet the 25 thousand dollar goal, but they doubled it, raising a total of 52 thousand dollars as part of the Fun Run Challenge.

The money raised is set to go towards classroom and cafeteria improvements.