High Springs BMX Weekend 2020

Around 3,000 people from all over the state will be in North Central Florida this weekend for the state championship qualifier at High Springs BMX.

Out of the 15 BMX race tracks in Florida, High Springs won the number one spot among riders as the favorite in the state.

Vice president Laura Pringle said, "what makes it unique is the beautiful location we have the trees we have springs nearby, the facility is top-notch. It's all run by parents and riders so from a race track perspective it's definitely the rider's favorite in the state. But it's just the community, and everything else people just love to come visit us."

Preparations began six months ago for High Springs BMX to host the state championship qualifier this weekend.

Between Saturday and Sunday, High Springs BMX is expecting around 700 to 800 riders.

Racers range from new beginners to elite professionals. Kids and adults from age 2 to 65 will race to earn points to compete in the USA-BMX Florida state championship in May.

Rider Tyson Cummings, 9, said, "It's awesome, I haven't been here before but it looks like fun."

Cummings has been in 60 races since he started BMX two years ago.

"I get to race against other people and I like all the jumps and it gets my energy out."

High Springs BMX will host riders from all over the state this weekend and bring around 250-300k dollars to the city of High Springs. All events are free to the public.