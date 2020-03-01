High Springs buzzing with BMX all weekend

High springs were buzzing with BMXers all weekend as riders tried to qualify for state championships.

More than 700 riders from ages as young as 18 months to 60 years old hit the quarter-mile track to try and finish with the best times.

Organizers say the popularity of the sport has increased, especially with freestyle BMX being showcased in the 2020 Olympics.

Vice=President of the High Springs BMX track Laura Pringle said, "it was huge back in the '70s and '80s and in the early 2000's it kind of drifted off but with putting it in the Olympics its been big and really come back."

Anybody interested in trying the sport can visit the course in High Springs for practices every Tuesday and Thursday...

The next events at the course will be an easter egg hunt and race for life in April raising money for Leukemia and Lymphona.